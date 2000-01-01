Home
Jay & Ben
On-Air
Jay Scott
Ben Patten
John Gabriel
Chip Ordway
Bob Johnson
Richie Norris
Weekends
Contests
Win With Magic
Contest Rules
Events
Listen
Listener Club
Contact
Magic 590
coming up
Ramsey Lewis
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Sid Mark
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
HEADLINES
New subway line, awaited since the 1920s, is set to roll
Texas judge halts federal transgender health protections
Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River
Silent march through downtown Chicago marks year of violence
Help wanted: Bilingual teachers for California schools
Murder warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of Dallas mom who vanished a year ago
Veteran's death investigated after struggle with deputies
Judge: Top NYC taxi cab owner must give up 46 medallions
Coast Guard suspends search for plane that vanished in Ohio
Texas judge takes specialized court for veterans on the road
Worries grow as homicides spike in Virginia's capital city
Russia-linked malware found on US electric company's laptop
WSJ: Reporter detained in Turkey for nearly 3 days released
Pennsylvania trooper shot dead; search continues for suspect
2 dead, 2 injured in Connecticut shooting after rapper's concert
EVENTS
FACEBOOK
WHAT'S HAPPENING
VIDEO
LOCAL WEATHER
Weather Forecast
|
Weather Maps
|
Weather Radar
Copyright ©
Triton Digital Media
Terms of Use
| Privacy Policy |
EEO Public File