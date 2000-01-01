Home
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Lawyer: Singapore teen seeking asylum detained until hearing
The Latest: US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban
Ex-Morgan Stanley financial adviser arrested in fraud case
Diplomats: US envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform
North Carolina teacher creates unique greetings for students
Dad: Men charged in woman's death were her lifelong friends
Feds investigating explosive device found at Lake Mead
Seattle port CEO resigns; $4.7M in worker bonuses questioned
Good Samaritan was unwitting getaway driver for bank robber, say police
Arrest in Pennsylvania mom's murder that went unsolved for almost 2 years
NYC couple plead guilty in Hawaii wrinkle-reducing scheme
Video of officer approaching teens with AR-15 sparks concern
California sex offender sentenced to die for killing 4 women
Denver security officer's accused killer is charged with first-degree murder
