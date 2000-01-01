Home
Jay & Ben
On-Air
Jay Scott
Ben Patten
John Gabriel
Chip Ordway
Bob Johnson
Richie Norris
Weekends
Contests
Win With Magic
Contest Rules
Events
Listen
Listener Club
Contact
Magic 590
coming up
Magic 590
12:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Ramsey Lewis
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
HEADLINES
Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies
FACT CHECK: Trump overstates crowd size at inaugural
Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies
Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees
Man suspected in death of officer, woman dies
Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump
The Latest: Spokesman: Suspect in double slaying dies
Officer, woman die; suspect critical after shooting himself
Bergdahl case presents early legal test of Trump rhetoric
Johnson & Wales culinary arts museum to close to the public
Bogus bongs or bogus lawsuits? Pipe maker sues over fakes
Tornado hits southern Mississippi reportedly killing at least 4 people
Tornado rips through parts of south Mississippi, killing 3
El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists
The Latest: Prayer service, CIA visit on tap for Trump
EVENTS
FACEBOOK
WHAT'S HAPPENING
VIDEO
LOCAL WEATHER
Weather Forecast
|
Weather Maps
|
Weather Radar
Copyright ©
Triton Digital Media
Terms of Use
| Privacy Policy |
EEO Public File