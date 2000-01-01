Home
Jay & Ben
On-Air
Jay Scott
Ben Patten
John Gabriel
Chip Ordway
Bob Johnson
Richie Norris
Weekends
Contests
Win With Magic
Contest Rules
Events
Listen
Listener Club
Contact
Bob Johnson
coming up
Magic After Hours
7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Magic 590
12:00 a.m. - 5:00 a.m.
HEADLINES
Owner, charity liable in building collapse that killed 6
Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training
Donations needed after 123 dogs found in California home
Clever cat: National Zoo keepers call off search after bobcat slips out of exhibit
Possible plea deal discussed in murder of Tenn. student Holly Bobo
Delaware prisons on lockdown, smoke reported at facility
Petraeus says efforts to beat extremists online are lacking
Life without parole term imposed in motel slaying
Report: Officials hid years of sex abuse at boarding school
Journalist says he was wrongly detained under travel ban
Drive-by near school kills 2; packed ball game locked down
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to be in US court, in person
Widow's suit blames government for husband's flooding death
'Get off your phone!!' Day care's message to parents goes viral
Student's effort bridges the gulf of cultural tolerance
EVENTS
FACEBOOK
WHAT'S HAPPENING
VIDEO
LOCAL WEATHER
Weather Forecast
|
Weather Maps
|
Weather Radar
Copyright ©
Triton Digital Media
Terms of Use
| Privacy Policy |
EEO Public File